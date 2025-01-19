Previous
Communications : Where Are You ? Stood by the Wall ! by phil_howcroft
Photo 3367

Communications : Where Are You ? Stood by the Wall !

Shot outside the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, the home of Bolton Wanderers.

A candid shot before yesterdays 2-2 draw with Cambridge United
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
922% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha!! well spotted - looks rather comical ! ha ha !! id does look as they may be messaging each other !! - A fav for the laugh !!
January 19th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
😂
January 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Have you got a signal over there??
Amusing shot, well spotted.
January 19th, 2025  
Philippa R
Nice :)
January 19th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
🤣🤣🤣 Laughed out loud, that is brilliant!
January 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun catch! What did we ever do before cell phones?
January 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great observation… great shot
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact