Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3367
Communications : Where Are You ? Stood by the Wall !
Shot outside the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, the home of Bolton Wanderers.
A candid shot before yesterdays 2-2 draw with Cambridge United
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3439
photos
117
followers
96
following
922% complete
View this month »
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
Latest from all albums
3361
3362
72
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
18th January 2025 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
football
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
streetie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha!! well spotted - looks rather comical ! ha ha !! id does look as they may be messaging each other !! - A fav for the laugh !!
January 19th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
😂
January 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Have you got a signal over there??
Amusing shot, well spotted.
January 19th, 2025
Philippa R
Nice :)
January 19th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
🤣🤣🤣 Laughed out loud, that is brilliant!
January 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun catch! What did we ever do before cell phones?
January 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great observation… great shot
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Amusing shot, well spotted.