Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Voices of the Kingdom

We went to a concert this evening at University Hall, Nottingham Trent University.



It was a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, featuring gospel choir "Voices of the Kingdom" supported by Gospel singer Matamando.



You have probably seen Voices of the Kingdom before , they sang at the Royal Wedding of Megan and Harry



It was a "pay what you decide" for tickets.



It was an uplifting, beautiful concert with a multicultural audience.



Some of the choir broke into tears after "We Shall Overcome"



I think it is poignant that we were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the same day as President Trump is inaugurated. One hopes President Trump respects the legacy and message of Martin Luther King Jr.





