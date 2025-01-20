Previous
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Voices of the Kingdom by phil_howcroft
Photo 3368

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Voices of the Kingdom

We went to a concert this evening at University Hall, Nottingham Trent University.

It was a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, featuring gospel choir "Voices of the Kingdom" supported by Gospel singer Matamando.

You have probably seen Voices of the Kingdom before , they sang at the Royal Wedding of Megan and Harry

It was a "pay what you decide" for tickets.

It was an uplifting, beautiful concert with a multicultural audience.

Some of the choir broke into tears after "We Shall Overcome"

I think it is poignant that we were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the same day as President Trump is inaugurated. One hopes President Trump respects the legacy and message of Martin Luther King Jr.


20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
922% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That sounds utterly beautiful and I like the photo. Poignant indeed and ironic. From all I have observed in him, he respects no-one's thoughts except his own.
January 20th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , do you remember seeing the choir sing at Megan and Harry's wedding ?
January 20th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A great photo of these artists. It sounds like a wonderful event.
January 20th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@phil_howcroft I remember they had one.....I had not remembered the name. Lovely full sound they make.
January 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great shot. Some great outfits in this group!
January 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
I remember seeing them. Beautiful capture
January 21st, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot. I bet it was a wonderful tribute. I share your sentiment and hope.
January 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It sounds as if you had a wonderful concert ! and a great shot of the group !
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact