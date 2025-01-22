Sign up
Elissar Plays Violin
We went to the University Hall again at Nottingham Trent University today.
On Monday evening we went to a gospel celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. day.
This afternoon (Wednesday) we went to a free lunchtime concert. The lunchtime concerts give students from the University the chance to play on front of a live audience.
This is Elissa playing - Meditation from Thais for Violin (accompanied by piano) by Jules Massenet
I'm not a classical music / opera aficionado but I did recognise the tune !
Shoot on my little Sony RX100VII , I had to crop the right hand side of the frame to remove a dominant music stand !
22nd January 2025
Casablanca
ace
I love the Massenet! It soars, it sings, it is poignant and full of beauty. Always a treat to hear. Nice shot.
January 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' the Uni runs free lunchtime concerts every 2 weeks in term time , a free concert and free travel with my bus pass !!!
January 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice shot
January 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
There are sometimes free recitals in the chapter house at Lincoln Cathedral. I suppose if it’s something you don’t like, if you haven’t paid, it’s not so bad. I’m sure it was enjoyable & you got a lovely portrait.
January 22nd, 2025
Annie D
ace
Lovely portrait Phil and a wonderful way to spend time
January 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
a very eclectic mix Carole Mozart, Massenet, Lloyd Webber and Christine Aguilera
January 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
thanks zilli
January 22nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Lovely piece of music and you have caught that wonderful concentration of dedicated musicians
January 23rd, 2025
