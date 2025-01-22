Elissar Plays Violin

We went to the University Hall again at Nottingham Trent University today.



On Monday evening we went to a gospel celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. day.



This afternoon (Wednesday) we went to a free lunchtime concert. The lunchtime concerts give students from the University the chance to play on front of a live audience.



This is Elissa playing - Meditation from Thais for Violin (accompanied by piano) by Jules Massenet



I'm not a classical music / opera aficionado but I did recognise the tune !



Shoot on my little Sony RX100VII , I had to crop the right hand side of the frame to remove a dominant music stand !

