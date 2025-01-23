100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 459 : James and Paddy

This is a stranger photo from last week in Nottingham City Centre.



I was walking along Clumber Street when I saw James and Paddy.



“Hi nice dog, what breed is it?”



“He’s a Parson Russell Terrier”



“Ahh right I thought he was a Jack Russell”



“If you lined them side by side you’d see the difference, Parson’s have longer legs. Parson’s are named after the Reverend Jack Russell, who bred them”



“What’s his name and how old is he?”



“Paddy and he’s two and a half years old”



“Ahh right same age as our whippet”



We than had a dog chat, as you do.



James asked me where I was from and I said I’d lived in Nottingham for over 40 years but lived in Bolton until I finished Uni’”



James told me he’d probably been to Bolton, but wouldn’t have seen much of the town as he was a Gas engineer and travelled all over the country on jobs but rarely saw the places he visited.



James was shocked at how Nottingham City Centre had changed. Although e was from Nottingham he never goes into the city and today was his first venture into the city centre for many years. I asked if he was retired, James said he’d handed his notice into his boss this week, so was glad to be leaving.



I asked if I could photograph them both for my project.



“Are you a You Tuber?”



“No I post photos rather than videos onto social media”



“Do you want me to pick Paddy up?”



“That will be perfect, stand over there by the wall”



It was difficult to get both James and Paddy looking at the camera at the same time, I’ve chosen Paddy looking at the camera as my main photo as Paddy is obviously the star of the show and if you look at James you can see the love in his face for Paddy”



As I was taking the photos my wife walked round the corner, she smiled, she said she could hear me talking before she saw the photo shoot and knew what I would be doing.



Thanks for the photos James and Paddy

