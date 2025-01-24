Previous
Ashley In The Doorway by phil_howcroft
Photo 3371

Ashley In The Doorway

Sharing another photo from the photoshoot I did with Ashley in Nottingham a couple of weeks ago.

Ashley is a Notts based singer / songwriter / spoken work artist.

The composition, peeking around the corner of a doorway, is a classic pose.

I think it works well.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fabulous portrait, with a great background.
January 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , I really like this one
January 25th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Looking straight at the camera. Yes!
January 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thanks zilli much appreciated :)
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact