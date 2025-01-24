Sign up
Previous
Photo 3371
Ashley In The Doorway
Sharing another photo from the photoshoot I did with Ashley in Nottingham a couple of weeks ago.
Ashley is a Notts based singer / songwriter / spoken work artist.
The composition, peeking around the corner of a doorway, is a classic pose.
I think it works well.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
3443
photos
117
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 4
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th January 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
singer
,
beanie
,
photoshoot
,
headshot
,
catchlights
,
poet
,
songwriter
,
frame within a frame
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous portrait, with a great background.
January 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , I really like this one
January 25th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Looking straight at the camera. Yes!
January 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
thanks zilli much appreciated :)
January 25th, 2025
