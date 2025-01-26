Previous
Blue Sky and windows by phil_howcroft
Photo 3372

Blue Sky and windows

Shot on our walk on Monday afternoon, along the Nottingham - Beeston Canal and then back into the city via London Road

The Blue Skies disappeared rather quickly as dark clouds filled the skyline
26th January 2025

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Mags ace
Great POV! I do like the brickwork around the windows.
January 27th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags much appreciated :)
January 27th, 2025  
