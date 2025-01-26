Sign up
Photo 3372
Blue Sky and windows
Shot on our walk on Monday afternoon, along the Nottingham - Beeston Canal and then back into the city via London Road
The Blue Skies disappeared rather quickly as dark clouds filled the skyline
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3445
photos
118
followers
97
following
924% complete
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
27th January 2025 2:05pm
Mags
ace
Great POV! I do like the brickwork around the windows.
January 27th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags much appreciated :)
January 27th, 2025
