Previous
Photo 3373
Ticket To Ride
As the Beatles once sang you need a "Ticket to Ride"
The ticket barrier at Nottingham Railway station...
You need a ticket for Lincoln, Norwich , Birmingham, Liverpool , Skegness, London, Matlock and stations in between
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
27th January 2025 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
nottingham
,
railway station
,
ticket to ride
,
streetie
Mags
ace
Nice in b&w!
January 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Nice & quiet… & very tidy
January 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in monochrome
January 27th, 2025
