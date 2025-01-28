Previous
Paint is our Power by phil_howcroft
Photo 3374

Paint is our Power

Official Urban Art in Nottingham's crowd funded basketball and skate board park

The modern building in the background is Nottingham's shiny new library, bus station and car park.



28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
I can’t decide if I like the graffiti style or not…
January 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a cool mural!
January 28th, 2025  
