Previous
Photo 3374
Paint is our Power
Official Urban Art in Nottingham's crowd funded basketball and skate board park
The modern building in the background is Nottingham's shiny new library, bus station and car park.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3446
photos
118
followers
97
following
924% complete
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
15th January 2025 1:36pm
Privacy
Public
Casablanca
ace
I can’t decide if I like the graffiti style or not…
January 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a cool mural!
January 28th, 2025
