Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 460 : Vy and Tammy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3375

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 460 : Vy and Tammy

I was in Nottingham this afternoon, I did a big circuit of the city looking for strangers to photograph for my project. As I was passing the University Hall of Nottingham Trent University I saw two young ladies having their photograph took by a friend. One of the ladies was waving a flag.

I asked one of the ladies if the photos were part of their graduation ceremony. The lady told me it was the Vietnamese Luna New Year and they were celebrating the occasion by wearing national costumes.

I asked her if I could take a photo too.

Meet Vy and Tammy, who are both studying a Masters Degree In Teaching English as a second language.

I took some photos outside the University Hall and then we walked across the road to take some outside the Gothic Arkwright Building

Vy, Tammy and their photographer are all students on the same course.

FYI: I did a google on the Luna New Year. People in Vietnam and Vietnamese people around the world celebrate the lunar new year with a festival that focuses on family, food and welcoming in good luck for the year to come. Tết, short for Tết Nguyên Đán, is the Vietnamese celebration of lunar new year. 2025 is the year of the wood snake. The snake is known as a symbol of wisdom and cunning, and is associated with intelligence.

I thanked Vy and Tammy for the photos, we exchanged social media details and Vy and Tammy both wished me a happy luna new year.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
They look so beautiful
January 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thank you Casa , I wouldn't have known it was the Vietnamese New Year today but for meeting Vy and Tammy . One of the reasons I like photographing people , the back stories and knowledge !
January 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh! They are so lovely! Beautiful shot!
January 29th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful photo of them both, and the info on their celebration was most interesting. I took a photo of a lovely old gentleman in a cafe in Italy today. I asked if he minded and he was very pleased to be asked. He had such a warm and friendly face with a big smile. I showed him the picture, which he liked, but he said 'you must keep it there, don't post it on the Internet'. It's a lovely photo, so I was disappointed not to be able to share it.
January 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact