100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 460 : Vy and Tammy

I was in Nottingham this afternoon, I did a big circuit of the city looking for strangers to photograph for my project. As I was passing the University Hall of Nottingham Trent University I saw two young ladies having their photograph took by a friend. One of the ladies was waving a flag.



I asked one of the ladies if the photos were part of their graduation ceremony. The lady told me it was the Vietnamese Luna New Year and they were celebrating the occasion by wearing national costumes.



I asked her if I could take a photo too.



Meet Vy and Tammy, who are both studying a Masters Degree In Teaching English as a second language.



I took some photos outside the University Hall and then we walked across the road to take some outside the Gothic Arkwright Building



Vy, Tammy and their photographer are all students on the same course.



FYI: I did a google on the Luna New Year. People in Vietnam and Vietnamese people around the world celebrate the lunar new year with a festival that focuses on family, food and welcoming in good luck for the year to come. Tết, short for Tết Nguyên Đán, is the Vietnamese celebration of lunar new year. 2025 is the year of the wood snake. The snake is known as a symbol of wisdom and cunning, and is associated with intelligence.



I thanked Vy and Tammy for the photos, we exchanged social media details and Vy and Tammy both wished me a happy luna new year.

