Urban Minimalism by phil_howcroft
Photo 3376

Urban Minimalism

This is the "new bit", a modern gym that has been added onto the Victoria Leisure Centre, Nottingham.

The Victoria Baths opened in 1850, but this extension is more recent, 2012.

I liked the minimalism shown in the photo
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Philippa R
Minimalist indeed, I feel sorry for the poor guy on his own! Nice angles on the photo, good positioning
January 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
I like this very much! Great shot!
January 31st, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
It really works well with the addition of the person.
February 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A person always adds perspective. Nice shot.
February 1st, 2025  
