Previous
Photo 3376
Urban Minimalism
This is the "new bit", a modern gym that has been added onto the Victoria Leisure Centre, Nottingham.
The Victoria Baths opened in 1850, but this extension is more recent, 2012.
I liked the minimalism shown in the photo
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3448
photos
118
followers
97
following
924% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th January 2025 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
batch
,
nottingham
,
sneinton
,
leisure centre
Philippa R
Minimalist indeed, I feel sorry for the poor guy on his own! Nice angles on the photo, good positioning
January 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
I like this very much! Great shot!
January 31st, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
It really works well with the addition of the person.
February 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A person always adds perspective. Nice shot.
February 1st, 2025
