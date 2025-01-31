100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 461 : Aleks

This is Aleks, who I met outside the Bath Inn in Sneinton Nottingham. I was outside the Victoria Leisure Centre and noticed some big film lights outside the Bath Inn (an iconic pub). I also noticed two young people standing by them.



I walked across to the pub to see what was happening. Aleks told me that they were filming / making an advert for the pub. Aleks and her colleague were among several students who were making the advert as part of a project for their Nottingham Trent University “Film Making” degree.



The Bath Inn, had allowed the students full access to the pub to make the advert. In effect a collaboration between the Uni’ and the pub.



Aleks is in her second year of the course. I told her I’d photographed a 1st year Film Making student a couple of weeks ago in The Arboretum Park and showed her the photo of Mei. Aleks told me she doesn’t know many 1st year students



Aleks is from Indonesia and I asked her if she enjoyed her stay in Nottingham. Aleks told me she comes from a city about the same size as Manchester, so Nottingham felt smaller, but she really enjoyed living in the city. Aleks’ favourite genres of film making are horror and documentary.



Aleks enjoys still photography and has shot old school 35mm film. We had a nice chat about cameras and Aleks thought my Sony camera was really cool. Aleks shoots with a Sony zve10 and Canon A580 (early digital camera from 2008). I told her to look in charity shops for old film cameras rather than buy from ebay.



It was a cold afternoon and Alex and her colleague were in effect guarding the equipment while filming was taking place inside. Aleks had been filming inside the pub earlier in the day.



Aleks accepted my request to take her photo and we shot some photos in front of the pub.



Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Aleks, good luck with your degree.