Previous
Photo 3378
Big Cash Jackpots Winner ?
We went on a day trip to the seaside today, February in Skegness and Ingoldmells.
We walked over 24,000 steps and my Fitbit said over 11 miles.
Most "visitor attractions" were closed, although the Big Cash Jackpots venue was open ! Not that we went in, but it made for a decent photo
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3451
photos
118
followers
97
following
925% complete
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
73
3378
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd February 2025 2:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
seaside
,
bingo
,
amusement
,
gambling
,
skegness
Peter Dulis
ace
I remember the bus driver in Vegas telling me the casinos weren’t built by winners :)
February 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A nice photo of a fun place in Skeggje! I don’t know the east coast below Whitley Bay at all. Could be in Blackpool which I know quite well. That lady has a phone with three cameras unlike mine with only one! 🤣. It’s very tidy!
February 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Skegvegas! I prefer it in the winter.
February 3rd, 2025
