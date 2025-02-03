Previous
Big Cash Jackpots Winner ? by phil_howcroft
Photo 3378

Big Cash Jackpots Winner ?

We went on a day trip to the seaside today, February in Skegness and Ingoldmells.
We walked over 24,000 steps and my Fitbit said over 11 miles.

Most "visitor attractions" were closed, although the Big Cash Jackpots venue was open ! Not that we went in, but it made for a decent photo
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Peter Dulis ace
I remember the bus driver in Vegas telling me the casinos weren’t built by winners :)
February 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A nice photo of a fun place in Skeggje! I don’t know the east coast below Whitley Bay at all. Could be in Blackpool which I know quite well. That lady has a phone with three cameras unlike mine with only one! 🤣. It’s very tidy!
February 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Skegvegas! I prefer it in the winter.
February 3rd, 2025  
