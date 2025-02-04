Sign up
Previous
Photo 3379
Willow smiles
I've not shared any photos of our grandchildren for several weeks, so I am posting a couple tonight.
This is Willow, caught in a candid moment, not posed for, wearing her dressing up dress and holding a couple of fluffy animals
Alfie appears in my "extras" folder.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
7
2
portrait
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
Casablanca
ace
She’s a darling, lovely shot.
February 4th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
awwww thank you Casa'
February 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
She's going to be a charmer! Cute capture!
February 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
She is just far too cute. Such a lovely portrait!
February 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and such a demure "young lady" A lovely shot Phil - isn't she growing up so fast ! fav
February 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
She’s looking so grown up. A lovely shot!
February 5th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Love this!
February 5th, 2025
