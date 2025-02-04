Previous
Willow smiles by phil_howcroft
Photo 3379

Willow smiles

I've not shared any photos of our grandchildren for several weeks, so I am posting a couple tonight.

This is Willow, caught in a candid moment, not posed for, wearing her dressing up dress and holding a couple of fluffy animals

Alfie appears in my "extras" folder.

4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Casablanca
She’s a darling, lovely shot.
February 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@casablanca awwww thank you Casa'
February 4th, 2025  
Mags
She's going to be a charmer! Cute capture!
February 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
She is just far too cute. Such a lovely portrait!
February 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So cute and such a demure "young lady" A lovely shot Phil - isn't she growing up so fast ! fav
February 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
She’s looking so grown up. A lovely shot!
February 5th, 2025  
Allison Williams
Love this!
February 5th, 2025  
