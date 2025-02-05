Sign up
Previous
Photo 3380
No Cars Today
A closed seaside car park in Ingoldmells, Lincs.
One minute from the seafront
Urban Landscape, I think would pass for what is termed brutalist architecture
Needs some TLC I'd say
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
brutalism
,
brutalist
,
ingoldmells
Casablanca
ace
I remember King Charles when he was Prince Charles bemoaning the lack of beauty in modern architecture. He was quite right. This kind of thing is just not nice to look at, is it? As you say, also needs some TLC!
February 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@casablanca
carbuncle’s! I reckon this car park would qualify!
Is due for demolition Phil?
February 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
A new paint job at least. Nicely captured!
February 6th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
it's a working car park Carole , closed for winter
February 6th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
no beauty in this building , other than it makes for a good photo
February 6th, 2025
Is due for demolition Phil?