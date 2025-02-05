Previous
No Cars Today by phil_howcroft
Photo 3380

No Cars Today

A closed seaside car park in Ingoldmells, Lincs.

One minute from the seafront

Urban Landscape, I think would pass for what is termed brutalist architecture

Needs some TLC I'd say
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I remember King Charles when he was Prince Charles bemoaning the lack of beauty in modern architecture. He was quite right. This kind of thing is just not nice to look at, is it? As you say, also needs some TLC!
February 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@casablanca carbuncle’s! I reckon this car park would qualify!
Is due for demolition Phil?
February 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
A new paint job at least. Nicely captured!
February 6th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford it's a working car park Carole , closed for winter
February 6th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca no beauty in this building , other than it makes for a good photo
February 6th, 2025  
