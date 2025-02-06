Would you put your debit card into this machine

A random cash point machine, outside yesterdays car park photo and next door to an over 18's casino , slot machines emporium.



Ingoldmells, British seaside resort in winter



I assume if you lose your shirt at the casino you can top up you losses from this dodgy machine ... I assume it is not "free withdrawals"



As an aside and a comment on today's lifestyle , I don't carry cash , other than maybe a couple of coins !!! I pay by phone / debit card / credit card / internet banking (delete as appropriate)

