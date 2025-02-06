Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3381
Would you put your debit card into this machine
A random cash point machine, outside yesterdays car park photo and next door to an over 18's casino , slot machines emporium.
Ingoldmells, British seaside resort in winter
I assume if you lose your shirt at the casino you can top up you losses from this dodgy machine ... I assume it is not "free withdrawals"
As an aside and a comment on today's lifestyle , I don't carry cash , other than maybe a couple of coins !!! I pay by phone / debit card / credit card / internet banking (delete as appropriate)
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3455
photos
118
followers
97
following
926% complete
View this month »
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
Latest from all albums
3376
3377
73
3378
74
3379
3380
3381
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd February 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cash
,
cashpoint
Vincent
ace
Most probably not!
Great find!
February 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@vincent24
cheers Vincent !
February 7th, 2025
FBailey
ace
Errr no!
February 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Uh no! Is it still operational?
February 8th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Well no, it looks very dodgy!
February 8th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ooh err, I don’t think so. Great find!
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Great find!