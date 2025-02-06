Previous
Would you put your debit card into this machine by phil_howcroft
Would you put your debit card into this machine

A random cash point machine, outside yesterdays car park photo and next door to an over 18's casino , slot machines emporium.

Ingoldmells, British seaside resort in winter

I assume if you lose your shirt at the casino you can top up you losses from this dodgy machine ... I assume it is not "free withdrawals"

As an aside and a comment on today's lifestyle , I don't carry cash , other than maybe a couple of coins !!! I pay by phone / debit card / credit card / internet banking (delete as appropriate)
Phil Howcroft

Vincent ace
Most probably not!

Great find!
February 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@vincent24 cheers Vincent !
February 7th, 2025  
FBailey ace
Errr no!
February 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Uh no! Is it still operational?
February 8th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Well no, it looks very dodgy!
February 8th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ooh err, I don’t think so. Great find!
February 8th, 2025  
