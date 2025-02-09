Sign up
Previous
Photo 3382
Natural Light Whippet
This is one of my trademark Elsie shots.
Sat on the pouffe / footstool , next to the radiator, by the window.
You've seen similar shots before and will probably see some more, she's a good model when I'm struggling for content on my 365.
Elsie , my best friend ... I often say "my only friend"
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
10
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3456
photos
118
followers
97
following
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
pup
,
whippet
,
catchlights
Beverley
ace
I think she’s gorgeous…
February 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Elsie is beautiful, a real young lady.
February 9th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beverley365
thanks beverley we do too 🐾
February 9th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Merci Corinne , she is beautiful but is a tad naughty at times
February 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice light and catchlights in the eyes. I can always hear the affection in your words about her ❤️
February 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@phil_howcroft
Lol she is a young pup!
February 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always such a demure lady , lovely light and catchlights in her eyes ! fav
February 9th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
thanks beryl , butter wouldn't melt ...honest
February 9th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' you are right about the affection
February 9th, 2025
Wendy
ace
Such a great portrait. I did not think I could love your pup any more, but I do. You whippet good. ( now I'm singing devo's whip it ) ♥
February 9th, 2025
