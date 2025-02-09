Previous
Natural Light Whippet by phil_howcroft
Natural Light Whippet

This is one of my trademark Elsie shots.

Sat on the pouffe / footstool , next to the radiator, by the window.

You've seen similar shots before and will probably see some more, she's a good model when I'm struggling for content on my 365.

Elsie , my best friend ... I often say "my only friend"



9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Beverley ace
I think she’s gorgeous…
February 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Elsie is beautiful, a real young lady.
February 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beverley365 thanks beverley we do too 🐾
February 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Merci Corinne , she is beautiful but is a tad naughty at times
February 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice light and catchlights in the eyes. I can always hear the affection in your words about her ❤️
February 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft Lol she is a young pup!
February 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Always such a demure lady , lovely light and catchlights in her eyes ! fav
February 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl , butter wouldn't melt ...honest
February 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' you are right about the affection
February 9th, 2025  
Wendy ace
Such a great portrait. I did not think I could love your pup any more, but I do. You whippet good. ( now I'm singing devo's whip it ) ♥
February 9th, 2025  
