Previous
Conducting The Brass Band by phil_howcroft
Photo 3383

Conducting The Brass Band

Today was the first "Lunchtime Concert" of 2025 at Nottingham University. A free concert for students and the general public.

The University Brass Band were showcasing some of their set for a competition taking place at Cardiff University this weekend.

UniBrass 2025 will see students from over 20 universities push the boundaries of brass performance with renditions of classical favourites and daring new compositions as they compete for the UniBrass Trophy and Shield.

I liked the motion blur in the enthusiastic young student conductor.

The students showcased a cracking set of songs. It's difficult not to like the sound of a brass band.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great shot of the band and the motion of the conductor!
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact