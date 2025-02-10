Conducting The Brass Band

Today was the first "Lunchtime Concert" of 2025 at Nottingham University. A free concert for students and the general public.



The University Brass Band were showcasing some of their set for a competition taking place at Cardiff University this weekend.



UniBrass 2025 will see students from over 20 universities push the boundaries of brass performance with renditions of classical favourites and daring new compositions as they compete for the UniBrass Trophy and Shield.



I liked the motion blur in the enthusiastic young student conductor.



The students showcased a cracking set of songs. It's difficult not to like the sound of a brass band.

