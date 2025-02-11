Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3384
Skegness Love Locks
As seen on Skegness Pier last week.
Love locks or love padlocks now appear on bridges, fences, gates, monuments or similar public fixtures.
I have mixed feelings about them, these monuments were not designed to host hundreds of locks, maybe I am overreacting or maybe being a realist !
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3458
photos
118
followers
97
following
927% complete
View this month »
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
Latest from all albums
3378
74
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd February 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love
,
pier
,
padlocks
,
skegness
,
lovelocks
,
lovepadlocks
Casablanca
ace
I absolutely share your misgivings. They can look impactful but they are attached to something never designed for that use.
February 11th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa', some bridges have literally 1000's of locks , it doesn't seem right and in many cases spoils some beautifully designed pieces of architecture and heritage
February 11th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@phil_howcroft
Totally agree with you.
February 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh! Aren't they lovely!
February 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I think some of the ones in Paris had to be removed because they became too heavy & were damaging bridges.
Skegvegas isn’t really a place I associate with love, now Paris, maybe more so….
February 12th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
I don't agree with them, I think in some cases they are not good for the life of the bridge. In this case I feel they spoil the beauty of the bridge.
February 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
They removed the love locks from the Pont des Arts bridge. Part of the bridge collapsed from the weight. I’ve seen them other places.
February 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Skegvegas isn’t really a place I associate with love, now Paris, maybe more so….