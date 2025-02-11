Previous
Skegness Love Locks by phil_howcroft
Photo 3384

Skegness Love Locks

As seen on Skegness Pier last week.

Love locks or love padlocks now appear on bridges, fences, gates, monuments or similar public fixtures.

I have mixed feelings about them, these monuments were not designed to host hundreds of locks, maybe I am overreacting or maybe being a realist !

11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I absolutely share your misgivings. They can look impactful but they are attached to something never designed for that use.
February 11th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa', some bridges have literally 1000's of locks , it doesn't seem right and in many cases spoils some beautifully designed pieces of architecture and heritage
February 11th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@phil_howcroft Totally agree with you.
February 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh! Aren't they lovely!
February 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I think some of the ones in Paris had to be removed because they became too heavy & were damaging bridges.
Skegvegas isn’t really a place I associate with love, now Paris, maybe more so….
February 12th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I don't agree with them, I think in some cases they are not good for the life of the bridge. In this case I feel they spoil the beauty of the bridge.
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
They removed the love locks from the Pont des Arts bridge. Part of the bridge collapsed from the weight. I’ve seen them other places.
February 12th, 2025  
