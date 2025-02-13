Previous
Alfie on his Balance Bike by phil_howcroft
Photo 3385

Alfie on his Balance Bike

Early morning before our visit to one of Alfie's toddler groups, Alfie announced he wanted to "play out"

So we went for a "play out" on our patio, Alfie racing his balance bike "super fast" along the path at the side of the house and on our patio.


13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Judith Johnson ace
Absolutely gorgeous. I can see his determination to go 'super fast.'
February 14th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So adorable! Our youngest always wanted to go “speedin’ fast”. I think they’d get along!
February 14th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Look at that determined expression
February 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh k love the concentration on Alfie’s face! What a sweetie! Little boys are so cuddly! Big fave for your young man!
February 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , so cute ! love that determined look ! A little "dare devil " ha ha !! fav
February 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh! "I rode my bicycle past your window last night..." Made me think of Melanie and her song. So cute!
February 14th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Aww, sweet shot. I love his concentration.
February 14th, 2025  
