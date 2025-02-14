Previous
Dinnertime (lunchtime) by phil_howcroft
Photo 3386

Dinnertime (lunchtime)

Dinnertime at our house.

Many of you will know we look after our grandchildren 3 days a week (school term time only).

This is the scene today as Elsie has her dinner (aka as lunch to many people).

Willow and Alfie observing her table manners ...Whippets gobble food at 100 mph... Arden Grange Lamb and Rice btw.

Willow should be at nursery, but has chickenpox at the moment so she was with us all day.

Willow and Alfie love Elsie and she loves them, she knows they are little people and is gentle and caring when with them

BTW : Willow is in a Disney Dressing up dress and sporting a tiara !!!!

14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
927% complete

Lesley ace
Ah this is so cute
February 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Adorable! And what a great pov
February 14th, 2025  
Philippa R
awww gorgeous!
February 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet capture! Dinner is what my grandparents called it. Breakfast at 5 a.m., dinner at noon and supper at 5 p.m. =)
February 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam tea at 5pm Mags :)
February 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
This is lovely Phil!
February 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft The only tea my grandmother served was ice tea. =)
February 15th, 2025  
