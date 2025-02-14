Sign up
Previous
Photo 3386
Dinnertime (lunchtime)
Dinnertime at our house.
Many of you will know we look after our grandchildren 3 days a week (school term time only).
This is the scene today as Elsie has her dinner (aka as lunch to many people).
Willow and Alfie observing her table manners ...Whippets gobble food at 100 mph... Arden Grange Lamb and Rice btw.
Willow should be at nursery, but has chickenpox at the moment so she was with us all day.
Willow and Alfie love Elsie and she loves them, she knows they are little people and is gentle and caring when with them
BTW : Willow is in a Disney Dressing up dress and sporting a tiara !!!!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
Lesley
ace
Ah this is so cute
February 14th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Adorable! And what a great pov
February 14th, 2025
Philippa R
awww gorgeous!
February 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet capture! Dinner is what my grandparents called it. Breakfast at 5 a.m., dinner at noon and supper at 5 p.m. =)
February 15th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
tea at 5pm Mags :)
February 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
This is lovely Phil!
February 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
The only tea my grandmother served was ice tea. =)
February 15th, 2025
