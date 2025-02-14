Dinnertime (lunchtime)

Dinnertime at our house.



Many of you will know we look after our grandchildren 3 days a week (school term time only).



This is the scene today as Elsie has her dinner (aka as lunch to many people).



Willow and Alfie observing her table manners ...Whippets gobble food at 100 mph... Arden Grange Lamb and Rice btw.



Willow should be at nursery, but has chickenpox at the moment so she was with us all day.



Willow and Alfie love Elsie and she loves them, she knows they are little people and is gentle and caring when with them



BTW : Willow is in a Disney Dressing up dress and sporting a tiara !!!!



