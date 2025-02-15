Previous
Ashley by phil_howcroft
Photo 3387

Ashley

Another photo from the photoshoot I did back in January of Nottingham singer / songwriter / spoken word artist Ashley Song

Most of the shoot he had his hair hidden under a baseball cap or beanie !

Natural light portrait shot in a doorway within Nottingham's Lace Market
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super photo !
February 15th, 2025  
Philippa R
Very attractive guy beautifully captured! Nice photo Phil, the light is great.
February 15th, 2025  
