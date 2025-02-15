Sign up
Photo 3387
Ashley
Another photo from the photoshoot I did back in January of Nottingham singer / songwriter / spoken word artist Ashley Song
Most of the shoot he had his hair hidden under a baseball cap or beanie !
Natural light portrait shot in a doorway within Nottingham's Lace Market
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th January 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
hair
,
singer
,
songwriter
Beverley
ace
Super photo !
February 15th, 2025
Philippa R
Very attractive guy beautifully captured! Nice photo Phil, the light is great.
February 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
