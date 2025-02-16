Administration - Closing Down Sale : Homebase

Homebase a UK home improvement and garden centre retailer in the United Kingdom and Ireland, was forced to call in administrators in November 2024. Retail group CDS did a deal to save 70 stores, however our local Homebase will shut for good next week.



This is the scene in the garden centre section. It's normally full of trees, plants, flowers and all the accessories and items you associate with a garden. It's been stripped bare, no stock remains.



Many of the staff have long service records.



This is a sad photo a record shot of a once thriving store.









