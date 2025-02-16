Previous
Administration - Closing Down Sale : Homebase by phil_howcroft
Photo 3388

Administration - Closing Down Sale : Homebase

Homebase a UK home improvement and garden centre retailer in the United Kingdom and Ireland, was forced to call in administrators in November 2024. Retail group CDS did a deal to save 70 stores, however our local Homebase will shut for good next week.

This is the scene in the garden centre section. It's normally full of trees, plants, flowers and all the accessories and items you associate with a garden. It's been stripped bare, no stock remains.

Many of the staff have long service records.

This is a sad photo a record shot of a once thriving store.




16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Another one gone.......sums it up well
February 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , it was a dog friendly store , so no more trips for Elsie !!!
February 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@phil_howcroft awww poor Elsie! 🐾
February 16th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
It's always sad to see a business fail.
February 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca 🐾
February 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 yes sad indeed kerry
February 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Sad sight….all those lost jobs! I like that you can see through the door beyond!
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
That's too bad. I hate to see these things shutter and close.
February 16th, 2025  
