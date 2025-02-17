Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3389
Waiting For The Tram
The Nottingham University Tram Stop, Beeston / Chilwell / Toton bound platform
I shoot street shots in plain sight, I don't try to hide that I am photographing. I gave a nod to the ladies in the shelter to let them know I was taking photos
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3463
photos
119
followers
98
following
928% complete
View this month »
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
17th February 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
tram
,
mono
,
nctx
,
chilwell
,
toton
,
bestow
Philippa R
Just an everyday scene, lovely capture Phil. Probably made the ladies smile!
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super candid - don't they look cold just standing and waiting there !
February 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
I love this image with a story to tell. Great composition too!
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close