Previous
Waiting For The Tram by phil_howcroft
Photo 3389

Waiting For The Tram

The Nottingham University Tram Stop, Beeston / Chilwell / Toton bound platform

I shoot street shots in plain sight, I don't try to hide that I am photographing. I gave a nod to the ladies in the shelter to let them know I was taking photos

17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Philippa R
Just an everyday scene, lovely capture Phil. Probably made the ladies smile!
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super candid - don't they look cold just standing and waiting there !
February 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I love this image with a story to tell. Great composition too!
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact