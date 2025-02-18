I Shoot Film : Galloping Horses People

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens



Many of you will know I like to shoot film. It has took me 4 months to shoot my 36 exposures film (37 actual shots).



The old school process of setting the aperture, manually focussing, checking the exposure, clicking and then winding the film on is really enjoyable (honest it is !!!). Then you send your film off to the lab and eagerly await the results!



This is Goose Fair, October 2024, Nottingham.



An iconic fairground ride and some people !



Hope you like it.



I've posted another film photo in my extras album !

