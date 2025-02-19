There's a new bronze statue in Nottingham.Located in the "green heart" of the city (reclaimed green space land in the area which was once the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre / Mall).Commissioned by The National Justice Museum, the life-size bronze statue represents both a white mill worker/lace maker and a Black enslaved woman uprooted to the Americas—symbolising the deep connections between Nottingham’s historic lace industry and the transatlantic slave trade.Fewer than 5% of Britain’s statues represent non-royal women, and Standing In This Place addresses this imbalance by recognising the resilience and labour of working-class women in the cotton and lace industries, which played a pivotal role in Nottingham’s industrial history.A thought provoking piece or artwork.BTW the sculpture, Rachel Carter , is part of my 100 Strangers project . She was stranger number 89