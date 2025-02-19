Previous
Standing in this Place by phil_howcroft
Photo 3391

Standing in this Place

There's a new bronze statue in Nottingham.

Located in the "green heart" of the city (reclaimed green space land in the area which was once the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre / Mall).

Commissioned by The National Justice Museum, the life-size bronze statue represents both a white mill worker/lace maker and a Black enslaved woman uprooted to the Americas—symbolising the deep connections between Nottingham’s historic lace industry and the transatlantic slave trade.

Fewer than 5% of Britain’s statues represent non-royal women, and Standing In This Place addresses this imbalance by recognising the resilience and labour of working-class women in the cotton and lace industries, which played a pivotal role in Nottingham’s industrial history.

A thought provoking piece or artwork.

BTW the sculpture, Rachel Carter , is part of my 100 Strangers project . She was stranger number 89

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2017-06-26
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
929% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
That really is a lovely and thought-provoking statue (though I did think they were arm-wrestling at first). Well done Nottingham!
February 19th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I love it, how innovative.
February 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 arm wrestling Lesley 😀 , thanks for your supportive comment
February 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' they are life size and very impressive
February 19th, 2025  
Philippa R
What an amazing piece of art and illustrating something so important in these challenging days. Well done! Do sculptures count as part of your Strangers? :)
February 19th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Very interesting, Phil. I was surprised by your figure of less than 5% of statues being non royal women. I am glad the number is lifted by this lovely statue.
February 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful and wonderful capture of these statues.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact