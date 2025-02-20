100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 462 : Carole

I was in Nottingham yesterday, we had a lunch time meal with our daughters (half term , they are both teachers). Anyway after the meal I had a little wander around the city looking for strangers. It was really cold and the light was poor and I didn’t really engage with anyone. I decided to visit the indoor market at the Victoria Centre. It was once a thriving market, you could probably buy anything you wanted there back in the day. Nowadays it is almost an empty shell, lots of empty stalls, a tired hall, with almost no footfall for stallholders.



As I walked around the market I made eye contact with Carole and Susie who were on a stall selling nighties, knickers, tights, nylons and lingerie, perhaps for a more senior client.



I introduced myself to the two ladies and asked for a photo. The stall holder Carole agreed but Susie her mate said “no thank you”.



Carol had been there for 37 years (although in my notes I wrote 39). She told me the market was meant to be shutting down but thinks the city council is going to extend the markets life by another 12 months. Carole told me in no uncertain terms that the city council had “shafted her” (Carole’s words), the rents were excessive and she owed thousands to the council. She told me she was very upset about the situation, she has a TikTok account where she vents her frustrations and as we were chatting she recorded a video for the platform (see photo). Her videos get 1000’s of views which she is really pleased about. Carole told me what her monthly rent was and what she had took as sales for the day. “I stand here all day for that amount”. I won’t post the figures, but today's daily total over the month would not cover her rent. I asked if her MP could help, she told me she’s contacted him but he was useless. I said that was her previous MP, her new MP (who is actually our MP and a friend of our daughters) is a really good MP and may be able to help her.



Anyway Carole was a willing sitter, the lighting was awful, old school Fluorescent lighting tubes, so I had to position her carefully within the stall. We reviewed the photos on my camera and she told me which one’s she liked and didn’t like, she said her hair looked a mess and rearranged it a few times and then put a Russian cossack stye hat on.



I was with Carole and Susie for about 20 minutes, we shared some banter and stories. Carole asked me to guess her age, I was very diplomatic with my guess, erring on the cautious side. We are of similar ages.



Thank you for letting me photograph you Carole, good luck with the stall and your battles with the city council.



