Previous
Photo 3393
M1 shut
This is my view for the last hour.
I'm on my way to Bolton to watch the Wanderers play Leyton Orient.
The M1 is shut and the internet says it will probably open at 13.30 ... That's nearly 2 hours .
If it doesn't open in the next 15 mins I've missed the match .
I hope those involved in the RTA are ok
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3468
photos
119
followers
98
following
929% complete
Tags
football
,
traffic jam
,
motorway
,
m1
Mags
ace
Oh my! Great shot of the highway turned parking lot. I know how you feel. I've been stuck like that before. Helps to entertain yourself while you wait.
February 22nd, 2025
