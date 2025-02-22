Previous
Photo 3393

M1 shut

This is my view for the last hour.

I'm on my way to Bolton to watch the Wanderers play Leyton Orient.

The M1 is shut and the internet says it will probably open at 13.30 ... That's nearly 2 hours .

If it doesn't open in the next 15 mins I've missed the match .

I hope those involved in the RTA are ok

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Oh my! Great shot of the highway turned parking lot. I know how you feel. I've been stuck like that before. Helps to entertain yourself while you wait.
February 22nd, 2025  
