Previous
Photo 3394
I Shoot Film : St. Mary's Winter Scene
I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens
Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.
This shot was from November 2024 when we had an early snowfall, albeit it melted by mid afternoon.
St. Marys Church , Arnold , always photogenic
Fabulous retro colours, mood and vibe
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3470
photos
119
followers
98
following
929% complete
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3389
75
3390
3391
3392
3393
76
3394
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
vintage
,
film
,
olympus
,
vintage camera
,
om20
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
kodacolor
,
analogue photography
Mags
ace
Beautiful perspective!
February 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
I agree, a lovely scene and interesting tones
February 24th, 2025
