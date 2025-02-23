I Shoot Film : St. Mary's Winter Scene

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens



Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.



This shot was from November 2024 when we had an early snowfall, albeit it melted by mid afternoon.



St. Marys Church , Arnold , always photogenic



Fabulous retro colours, mood and vibe

