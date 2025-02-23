Previous
St. Mary's Winter Scene by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : St. Mary's Winter Scene

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens

Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.

This shot was from November 2024 when we had an early snowfall, albeit it melted by mid afternoon.

St. Marys Church , Arnold , always photogenic

Fabulous retro colours, mood and vibe
23rd February 2025

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
Beautiful perspective!
February 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I agree, a lovely scene and interesting tones
February 24th, 2025  
