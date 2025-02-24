Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3395
I Shoot Film : Wollaton Hall
I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens
Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.
Fabulous details and colours from this early 1980's camera and lens combo'
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
11
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3471
photos
119
followers
98
following
930% complete
View this month »
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
Latest from all albums
75
3390
3391
3392
3393
76
3394
3395
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
film
,
olympus
,
vintage camera
,
om20
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
kodacolor
,
analogue photography
Casablanca
ace
That is quite the façade. Film
has caught its warmth well.
February 24th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Quite an arresting and intriguing building.
February 24th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Really like historical architecture.
February 24th, 2025
KWind
ace
A beautiful building!
February 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
yes I like the "warmth" Casa , good shout :)
February 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I agree - warmth is an excellent description! Beautiful shot.
February 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ikik
thanks Jackie , shot on an old film camera too :)
February 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ljmanning
awww thank you Laura
@kwind
thank you so much
@busylady
Judith this is the rear of the building
February 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful shot - my 1st "grown-up camera was an Olympus om20 - loved that camera !
February 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
February 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
What a beauty, especially with the sun on it!
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
has caught its warmth well.
@kwind thank you so much
@busylady Judith this is the rear of the building