Previous
I Shoot Film : Wollaton Hall by phil_howcroft
Photo 3395

I Shoot Film : Wollaton Hall

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens

Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.

Fabulous details and colours from this early 1980's camera and lens combo'
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is quite the façade. Film
has caught its warmth well.
February 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Quite an arresting and intriguing building.
February 24th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Really like historical architecture.
February 24th, 2025  
KWind ace
A beautiful building!
February 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca yes I like the "warmth" Casa , good shout :)
February 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I agree - warmth is an excellent description! Beautiful shot.
February 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ikik thanks Jackie , shot on an old film camera too :)
February 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning awww thank you Laura

@kwind thank you so much

@busylady Judith this is the rear of the building
February 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful shot - my 1st "grown-up camera was an Olympus om20 - loved that camera !
February 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
February 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
What a beauty, especially with the sun on it!
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact