I Shoot Film : Elsie Looks at My Vintage Camera

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens



Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.



Elsie looking rather inquisitive at my vintage camera and lens. Shot in natural light , 50mm wide open at f1.8, resulting in a very narrow DOF.



There's something magical about an old school film portrait. It proves everything isn't all about pin sharp photos and intricate details...it's all about mood , atmosphere and connection between model and photographer .



Elsie's eyes are sharp which is what matters



I will take a break from my film uploads and hopefully be able to show you something rather different tomorrow