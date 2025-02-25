Previous
I Shoot Film : Elsie Looks at My Vintage Camera by phil_howcroft
Photo 3396

I Shoot Film : Elsie Looks at My Vintage Camera

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens

Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.

Elsie looking rather inquisitive at my vintage camera and lens. Shot in natural light , 50mm wide open at f1.8, resulting in a very narrow DOF.

There's something magical about an old school film portrait. It proves everything isn't all about pin sharp photos and intricate details...it's all about mood , atmosphere and connection between model and photographer .

Elsie's eyes are sharp which is what matters

I will take a break from my film uploads and hopefully be able to show you something rather different tomorrow
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Oh my, those eyes........this is superb.
February 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful focus on that head and beautiful eyes!
February 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanksCasa, the light is coming in from the window to the right of the frame , resulting in some depth and contrast on Elsie's face , I think it's called split lighting ! 📷🐾

@beryl thanks beryl the OM20 working it's magic ...and Elsie of course 📷 🐾
February 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a lovely shot of her - you've really caught her inquisitive look..
February 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@robz thank you Rob that's very kind of you to say
February 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot of Elsie. Even a bit of bokeh!
February 25th, 2025  
