Waiting For The Train

I went on a photoshoot this afternoon at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Chesterfield.



Barrow Hill Roundhouse is a railway museum and the shoot, hosted by Leading Lines Events was a 1940's , Film Noir , Portrait experience, taking part in the railway turntable roundhouse.



This is model Daisy, standing in natural light, with a bit of atmospheric smoke from a smoke machine.



I have another shot in my 'extras folder'



I took over 1150 photos (2 cameras) and a few cracking shots on my mobile too.



I think you may be seeing a small selection over the next few days !