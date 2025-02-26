Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3397
Waiting For The Train
I went on a photoshoot this afternoon at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Chesterfield.
Barrow Hill Roundhouse is a railway museum and the shoot, hosted by Leading Lines Events was a 1940's , Film Noir , Portrait experience, taking part in the railway turntable roundhouse.
This is model Daisy, standing in natural light, with a bit of atmospheric smoke from a smoke machine.
I have another shot in my 'extras folder'
I took over 1150 photos (2 cameras) and a few cracking shots on my mobile too.
I think you may be seeing a small selection over the next few days !
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
9
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3474
photos
119
followers
98
following
930% complete
View this month »
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
Latest from all albums
3392
3393
76
3394
3395
3396
77
3397
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th February 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
natural light
,
photoshoot
,
1940s
,
film noir
Casablanca
ace
Loving this pair of photos. Lighting is divine
February 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' this was natural light steaming in from a big window, we did have some setups with continuous lighting from LED's
February 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Great facility & I always like shots with people in them far better than flowers etc!
February 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
thanks Pat, I took far too many photos and got lots of fabulous images
February 26th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
I have never done this, but seen other photographs that I presume were taken at these enactments. It is certainly a great opportunity to experiment with 'street' photography where of course the people are expecting you to take their photos! You have captured a good atmosphere and she appears to be in appropriate fashions of the day. Have you thought of processing the image in a sepia monochrome?
February 26th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, what a terrific shot catching the mood of the Film Noir. Excellent!
February 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marshwader
Madeleine thank you for your lovely photo , I have done a black and white shot , but not sepia , I really like the colours of her coat and suitcase and how they blend so nicely with the floor too
February 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@mccarth1
thanks kerry that is so kind of you
February 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great light & atmosphere! Superb shot.
February 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close