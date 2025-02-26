Previous
Waiting For The Train by phil_howcroft
Photo 3397

Waiting For The Train

I went on a photoshoot this afternoon at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Chesterfield.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is a railway museum and the shoot, hosted by Leading Lines Events was a 1940's , Film Noir , Portrait experience, taking part in the railway turntable roundhouse.

This is model Daisy, standing in natural light, with a bit of atmospheric smoke from a smoke machine.

I have another shot in my 'extras folder'

I took over 1150 photos (2 cameras) and a few cracking shots on my mobile too.

I think you may be seeing a small selection over the next few days !
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Loving this pair of photos. Lighting is divine
February 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' this was natural light steaming in from a big window, we did have some setups with continuous lighting from LED's
February 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Great facility & I always like shots with people in them far better than flowers etc!
February 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks Pat, I took far too many photos and got lots of fabulous images
February 26th, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock ace
I have never done this, but seen other photographs that I presume were taken at these enactments. It is certainly a great opportunity to experiment with 'street' photography where of course the people are expecting you to take their photos! You have captured a good atmosphere and she appears to be in appropriate fashions of the day. Have you thought of processing the image in a sepia monochrome?
February 26th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, what a terrific shot catching the mood of the Film Noir. Excellent!
February 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marshwader Madeleine thank you for your lovely photo , I have done a black and white shot , but not sepia , I really like the colours of her coat and suitcase and how they blend so nicely with the floor too
February 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 thanks kerry that is so kind of you
February 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great light & atmosphere! Superb shot.
February 26th, 2025  
