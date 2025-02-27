Sign up
Previous
Photo 3398
Waiting For The Porter
This is model Lorelei who I met at yesterday's 1940's , Film Noir , Portrait experience at Barrow Hill, Roundhouse Railway Museum , Chesterfield.
I've given the image the title "waiting for the porter", implying Lorelei and her luggage are waiting for a railway porter to collect her luggage and take her to the Country Manor she owns !!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
3
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th February 2025 2:12pm
portrait
,
model
,
photoshoot
,
1940s
,
film noir
Mags
ace
Outstanding! I would love to see it in b&w too. =)
February 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
gorgeous
February 28th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Love it!
February 28th, 2025
