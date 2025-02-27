Previous
Waiting For The Porter by phil_howcroft
Photo 3398

Waiting For The Porter

This is model Lorelei who I met at yesterday's 1940's , Film Noir , Portrait experience at Barrow Hill, Roundhouse Railway Museum , Chesterfield.

I've given the image the title "waiting for the porter", implying Lorelei and her luggage are waiting for a railway porter to collect her luggage and take her to the Country Manor she owns !!

27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Outstanding! I would love to see it in b&w too. =)
February 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
gorgeous
February 28th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Love it!
February 28th, 2025  
