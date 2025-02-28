Previous
Looking Right by phil_howcroft
Photo 3399

Looking Right

Model Daisy, posing in the smoke filled Roundhouse Museum in her 1940's outfit.

Shot on the Film Noir, Portrait Photoshoot won Wednesday

Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Phil Howcroft

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely lighting and mood.
February 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely pose, and capture !
February 28th, 2025  
Philippa R
Gorgeous, very evocative of the period!
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
“Listen very carefully, I shall say this only once….”
Classic shot. Lovely.
March 1st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca I see what u did Casa' 😂😂🇫🇷
March 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
March 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great pose & capture & I agree with @casablanca very Allo Allo!
March 1st, 2025  
