Previous
Photo 3399
Looking Right
Model Daisy, posing in the smoke filled Roundhouse Museum in her 1940's outfit.
Shot on the Film Noir, Portrait Photoshoot won Wednesday
Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
7
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3477
photos
120
followers
98
following
931% complete
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th February 2025 1:08pm
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
model
,
mono
,
photoshoot
,
1940s
,
film noir
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely lighting and mood.
February 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pose, and capture !
February 28th, 2025
Philippa R
Gorgeous, very evocative of the period!
February 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
“Listen very carefully, I shall say this only once….”
Classic shot. Lovely.
March 1st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
I see what u did Casa' 😂😂🇫🇷
March 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
March 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great pose & capture & I agree with
@casablanca
very Allo Allo!
March 1st, 2025
Classic shot. Lovely.