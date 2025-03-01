Sign up
Previous
Photo 3400
Jessica In Natural Light
No smoke machine , no continuous LED lighting , just natural light from the window.
This is Jessica, who was one of the re-enactors at the 1940's film noir portrait shoot.
She is the wife of re-enactor Jed, see extras album.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
portrait
,
model
,
natural light
,
photoshoot
,
headshot
,
1940s
,
film noir
Casablanca
ace
Stunning eyes
March 1st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' yes I thought so too
March 1st, 2025
