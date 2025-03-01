Previous
Jessica In Natural Light by phil_howcroft
Photo 3400

Jessica In Natural Light

No smoke machine , no continuous LED lighting , just natural light from the window.

This is Jessica, who was one of the re-enactors at the 1940's film noir portrait shoot.

She is the wife of re-enactor Jed, see extras album.

1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
931% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Stunning eyes
March 1st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' yes I thought so too
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact