De-Constructed Gig Economy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3401

De-Constructed Gig Economy

I thought I'd have a break from my 1940's photoshoot pictures.

This is from a couple of weeks ago when I visited the Nottingham Contemporary Art Gallery.

Allan Weber a multi-disciplinary artist born in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, has an exhibition. His work deconstruct the realities of daily life within the favelas of Rio de Janeiro. ​

This gallery is deconstructing the Fast Food Delivery Gig Economy ! I hear you say "What?"

If you look carefully you can see motorbike parts from Rio and Nottingham hanging from the ceiling, there's also an illuminated food insulation bag in the centre of the gallery and photos of McDonald's takeaways on the wall.

Weber is showing the individual parts of the bike fast food delivery as seen in many towns and cities across the world. A gig economy, were workers are on zero hour contracts and paid by delivery !

So now you know !
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Unusual!
March 2nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Art Casa' , when I saw it I thought ..well I won't say what I thought ...then I read the gallery notes ... and sort of got it !!!
March 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I suppose art is subjective….
March 2nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford ...is the correct answer Carole , very subjective in this case !
March 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It may be nearly my bed time !! but it is beyond my way of thinking !!
March 2nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I guess all art has an audience, which is good.
March 3rd, 2025  
