I Shoot Film : Fairground Dog and his Human Mum

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens



Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.



Photography is all about capturing the moment , the decisive moment as Henri Cartier-Bresson once said.



Not that I am comparing this image to Henri Cartier-Bresson, but is is a beautiful moment between a fairground dog and his human. Shot with permission at Goose Fair Nottingham. It's not pin sharp , I missed the focus (focussing manually wide open is difficult), but I caught a lovely moment.



Photos don't need to be pin sharp , they just need to paint with light and catch a moment !