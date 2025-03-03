Previous
I Shoot Film : Fairground Dog and his Human Mum by phil_howcroft
Photo 3402

I Shoot Film : Fairground Dog and his Human Mum

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens

Another photo from my recently processed 35mm film.

Photography is all about capturing the moment , the decisive moment as Henri Cartier-Bresson once said.

Not that I am comparing this image to Henri Cartier-Bresson, but is is a beautiful moment between a fairground dog and his human. Shot with permission at Goose Fair Nottingham. It's not pin sharp , I missed the focus (focussing manually wide open is difficult), but I caught a lovely moment.

Photos don't need to be pin sharp , they just need to paint with light and catch a moment !
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Oh that's such a sweet candid capture!
March 3rd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I agree, catching a sweet moment like this is far more powerful than perfect focus.
March 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
You caught a great moment & as you say perfect focus doesn’t always matter.
March 4th, 2025  
