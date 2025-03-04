Previous
The Kiss by phil_howcroft
Photo 3403

The Kiss

Continuing my Film Noir 1940's Photoshoot Images.

The Kiss, re-enactors , Jed and Jessica share a kiss in the fog as the sun-light streams through the window behind them.

Jed and Jessica are actually man and wife.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
932% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Excellent!
March 4th, 2025  
Philippa R
Lovely atmospheric shot!
March 4th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Very atmospheric, well captured
March 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh smoulderingly atmospheric!
March 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Atmospheric and full of passion !
March 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thank you beryl , glad you think so

@carole_sandford thanks Carol , I think it works well

@busylady thank you Judith , I think it works well

@philippar thank you Philippa

@marlboromaam thanks Mags , much appreciated
March 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
March 5th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, yes!
March 5th, 2025  
Abby
Nice shot
March 5th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Well done Phil!
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact