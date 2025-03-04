Sign up
Previous
Photo 3403
The Kiss
Continuing my Film Noir 1940's Photoshoot Images.
The Kiss, re-enactors , Jed and Jessica share a kiss in the fog as the sun-light streams through the window behind them.
Jed and Jessica are actually man and wife.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
10
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3481
photos
120
followers
98
following
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3397
3398
78
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
Views
22
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th February 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
portrait
,
backlit
,
kiss
,
model
,
natural light
,
photoshoot
,
headshot
,
1940s
,
film noir
,
re-enactor
Mags
ace
Excellent!
March 4th, 2025
Philippa R
Lovely atmospheric shot!
March 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Very atmospheric, well captured
March 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh smoulderingly atmospheric!
March 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Atmospheric and full of passion !
March 5th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
thank you beryl , glad you think so
@carole_sandford
thanks Carol , I think it works well
@busylady
thank you Judith , I think it works well
@philippar
thank you Philippa
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , much appreciated
March 5th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
March 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, yes!
March 5th, 2025
Abby
Nice shot
March 5th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Well done Phil!
March 5th, 2025
