Quyng Tưởng Nguyễn : Can't take my eyes off you

Followers will know we enjoy the lunchtime concerts held at both of Nottingham's Universities (Nottingham Uni and Nottingham Trent Uni'). Free to the general public as they give students the experience of singing live audiences.



We went to an extended lunch time concert today at Nottingham Trent University. It was a singing contest with eight students each singing 2 songs.



This is Quyng Tưởng Nguyễn a Vietnamese overseas student (" Hello I'm Quyng Tưởng Nguyễ I have been in the country for 4 months")



His first song "Cant' take my eyes off you" was an audience favourite and he sang it with joy and passion. His second song was song in his own language "Me You Con" ("dedicated to all the mothers in the audience and a love song to my mother who I love very much").



He didn't win the competition, he didn't finish in the top 3, but he brought a big smile to the audience this afternoon.



Nottingham is a diverse and inclusive city, how fabulous to see a young man from Vietnam embracing life in the university and city.



