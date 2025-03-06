Window Light

Another photo from last weeks 1940's Film Noir photoshoot.



This is model Daisy stood in the light from the windows.



I posted a close up colour photo of Daisy, but this shot shows the whole scene in the Roundhouse Turntable Museum.



Looks good on black if you do an extra click



Thanks you for all your support and positive comments on this photoshoot. I've tried to keep my feed fresh , by mixing other photos alongside the photoshoot