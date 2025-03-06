Previous
Window Light by phil_howcroft
Window Light

Another photo from last weeks 1940's Film Noir photoshoot.

This is model Daisy stood in the light from the windows.

I posted a close up colour photo of Daisy, but this shot shows the whole scene in the Roundhouse Turntable Museum.

Looks good on black if you do an extra click

Thanks you for all your support and positive comments on this photoshoot. I've tried to keep my feed fresh , by mixing other photos alongside the photoshoot
Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
Superb Phil!
March 6th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
March 6th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , I still have a few shots to share from the photoshoot but I may hold them back for a while
March 6th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Superb
March 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Glorious. I am so loving this series! Right up my retro alley ❤️ Favourite era.
March 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding image!
March 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning Phil !
March 7th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
March 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wow, Lauren Bacall herself
March 7th, 2025  
Spanner
stunning
March 7th, 2025  
