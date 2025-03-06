Sign up
Previous
Photo 3405
Window Light
Another photo from last weeks 1940's Film Noir photoshoot.
This is model Daisy stood in the light from the windows.
I posted a close up colour photo of Daisy, but this shot shows the whole scene in the Roundhouse Turntable Museum.
Looks good on black if you do an extra click
Thanks you for all your support and positive comments on this photoshoot. I've tried to keep my feed fresh , by mixing other photos alongside the photoshoot
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
10
6
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
black and white
,
fog
,
smoke
,
model
,
mono
,
natural light
,
monochrome
,
photoshoot
,
1940s
,
film noir
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb Phil!
March 6th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
March 6th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , I still have a few shots to share from the photoshoot but I may hold them back for a while
March 6th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Superb
March 6th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Glorious. I am so loving this series! Right up my retro alley ❤️ Favourite era.
March 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding image!
March 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning Phil !
March 7th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
March 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wow, Lauren Bacall herself
March 7th, 2025
Spanner
stunning
March 7th, 2025
