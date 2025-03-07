Morning Visitor

I was having my porridge this morning at about 7.15 am (the exif time on the image is wrong). As I looked out of the window I saw this visitor on our patio.



I ate my porridge and went outside to take the photo.



I don't know whether it is a Frog to Toad , but it let me take a half decent photo



After the photo I took it to a bush near the pond , so it didn't get the attention of a little whippet and grandchildren !!