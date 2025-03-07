Previous
Morning Visitor by phil_howcroft
Photo 3406

Morning Visitor

I was having my porridge this morning at about 7.15 am (the exif time on the image is wrong). As I looked out of the window I saw this visitor on our patio.

I ate my porridge and went outside to take the photo.

I don't know whether it is a Frog to Toad , but it let me take a half decent photo

After the photo I took it to a bush near the pond , so it didn't get the attention of a little whippet and grandchildren !!
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I think it's a Common Frog, but I can't be definitive either! What a super close up. My mother always used to collect frogs from the roadway, especially during rainfall when they all came out, and put them by our pond!
March 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a super close-up shot . ! fav
March 7th, 2025  
Annie D ace
fabulous close-up
what a specimen hahaha
March 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' I did a google and I think you are right , I don't know if the legs and feet seem a bit swollen , but then again I'm not a frog expert !
March 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great close up shot! He looks quite big.
March 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Yes I was thinking the frog looked big , it may be a pregnant

@annied thanks Annie , much appreciated

@beryl thank you for the fave Annie

March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact