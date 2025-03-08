Sign up
Photo 3407
Baritone Sax
We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra on Saturday afternoon.
I'm their "unofficial" photographer, although Wendy the drummer announces me as the band photographer
This is a close of Paul's hand playing the Baritone Sax
8th March 2025
Jerzy
ace
Lucky you and you will have more opportunity for band pictures. Great shot.
March 10th, 2025
