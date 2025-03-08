Previous
Baritone Sax by phil_howcroft
Photo 3407

Baritone Sax

We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra on Saturday afternoon.

I'm their "unofficial" photographer, although Wendy the drummer announces me as the band photographer

This is a close of Paul's hand playing the Baritone Sax
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Jerzy ace
Lucky you and you will have more opportunity for band pictures. Great shot.
March 10th, 2025  
