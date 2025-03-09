Sign up
Previous
Photo 3408
Frog Update
An update about the garden frog(s)
On Friday I took a photo and posted it here of a rather large frog on our patio.
I thought it may be pregnant (but common frogs create eggs in the pond not in their body).
Anyway On Friday we had no frogspawn in our garden, but today we had hundreds of little tadpole eggs
We counted four frogs, but could not tell if one was our friend from Friday.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Philippa R
Lovely! It's great to see wildlife in the garden and your frogs look very contented!
March 9th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
What a fabulously sharp photo
March 10th, 2025
