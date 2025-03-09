Previous
Frog Update by phil_howcroft
Photo 3408

Frog Update

An update about the garden frog(s)

On Friday I took a photo and posted it here of a rather large frog on our patio.

I thought it may be pregnant (but common frogs create eggs in the pond not in their body).

Anyway On Friday we had no frogspawn in our garden, but today we had hundreds of little tadpole eggs

We counted four frogs, but could not tell if one was our friend from Friday.

9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Philippa R
Lovely! It's great to see wildlife in the garden and your frogs look very contented!
March 9th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
What a fabulously sharp photo
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact