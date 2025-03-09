Frog Update

An update about the garden frog(s)



On Friday I took a photo and posted it here of a rather large frog on our patio.



I thought it may be pregnant (but common frogs create eggs in the pond not in their body).



Anyway On Friday we had no frogspawn in our garden, but today we had hundreds of little tadpole eggs



We counted four frogs, but could not tell if one was our friend from Friday.



