Previous
Saxaphones by phil_howcroft
Photo 3409

Saxaphones

The Saxophone section of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra.

Shot on Saturday afternoon, I'm the band "unofficial" photographer ... not that they have an "official" photographer
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture. I love the Saxophone
March 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture - nice to see the young amongst the not so young in the band !
March 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl you are right beryl , the group has several young musicians

@bkbinthecity many thanks Brian
March 10th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Our high school has a jazz band that entertains us occasionally. We love their music and glad to see them pursue it. I love your official/unofficial photo of the band. Nice POV and comp.
March 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@shutterbug49 thanks , we've been following the band for several years now and I do lots of photos for them , it's nice to help them
March 11th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Lovely. I do enjoy the sound of a good band
March 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh I bet they sound really good! Great shot!
March 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Well, they are lucky to have such a photographer ;)
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact