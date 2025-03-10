Sign up
Photo 3409
Saxaphones
The Saxophone section of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra.
Shot on Saturday afternoon, I'm the band "unofficial" photographer ... not that they have an "official" photographer
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
8
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3487
photos
122
followers
100
following
933% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th March 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jazz
,
saxophone
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture. I love the Saxophone
March 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture - nice to see the young amongst the not so young in the band !
March 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
you are right beryl , the group has several young musicians
@bkbinthecity
many thanks Brian
March 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Our high school has a jazz band that entertains us occasionally. We love their music and glad to see them pursue it. I love your official/unofficial photo of the band. Nice POV and comp.
March 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@shutterbug49
thanks , we've been following the band for several years now and I do lots of photos for them , it's nice to help them
March 11th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely. I do enjoy the sound of a good band
March 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh I bet they sound really good! Great shot!
March 11th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Well, they are lucky to have such a photographer ;)
March 11th, 2025
365 Project
close
@bkbinthecity many thanks Brian