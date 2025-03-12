100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 463 : Vincent

Previous
This is Vincent, who I met in Nottingham. I was near the “Cloughie” statue in speakers corner when Vincent passed me on his bike. He asked me for directions to Nottingham Castle.

I told him the way and then asked if he was visiting the city.

Vincent is from Luxembourg, he works for the post office, but was taking a sabbatical. He has been in the country for a few weeks. He told me he was based in Empingham (Rutland), but he may have said Effingham (Surrey). He had an hour before he had to catch a train to Leicester (so maybe Empingham, Rutland as his base)

I asked if Vincent had brought his bike with him from Luxembourg. He told me he asked at the methodist church if anybody had a bike he could borrow. A lady in the congregation gave him the bike. He showed me the alterations he had made to the bike, a shopping trolley and two new mudguards.

That was it, I asked Vincent if I could take his photo for my strangers project and as you can see he said “yes”. I walked him down to the bottom of the street , bumped fists and pointed to the roads he needed to ride up to the castle.

Thank you or the photos Vincent, I hope you have a good stay for your last few days in England.

There is a photo of Vincent on his bike in my "extras" folder
Phil Howcroft

Allison Williams ace
This is a marvelous portrait. You capture all the warmth and humanity of your bicyclist. I wish him well on his journey.
March 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super capture of this eccentric looking character ! - He should be riding a Horse and not a bicycle !! - You do meet up with interesting characters Phil ! fav
March 12th, 2025  
Lesley ace
A fabulous portrait, Phil, and a lovely narrative.
March 12th, 2025  
Philippa R
Great photo Phil, he has a lovely smile which really shows in the photo, I hope Vincent has a nice time in your picturesque city!
March 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He has a kindness and warm smile, lovely meeting and terrific photos… I really like the one with his borrowed bike… groovy
March 12th, 2025  
julia ace
Great portrait.. Vincent would of been pleased he asked a 'helpful person..
March 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-didn't the string fit under his chin ;)
March 13th, 2025  
