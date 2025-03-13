Previous
I Shoot Film : Storm by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : Storm

I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens

From my recently processed 35mm film.

This is the "white knuckle" ride known as "Storm", photographed at Nottingham Goose Fair in October 2024.

I didn't have the "pleasure" of the said ride.
Phil Howcroft

March 13th, 2025  
