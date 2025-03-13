Sign up
Previous
Photo 3411
I Shoot Film : Storm
I Shoot Film : Kodacolor 200 : Olympus OM20 50mm f1.8 Zuiko Lens
From my recently processed 35mm film.
This is the "white knuckle" ride known as "Storm", photographed at Nottingham Goose Fair in October 2024.
I didn't have the "pleasure" of the said ride.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Tags
vintage
,
photography
,
film
,
olympus
,
analogue
,
vintage camera
,
om20
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
kodacolor
Peter Dulis
nice
March 13th, 2025
