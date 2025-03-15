Previous
12.30 Kick Off by phil_howcroft
Photo 3412

12.30 Kick Off

It was a 12:30 Kick off today at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, rather than the traditional 15:00 kick off.

I prefer a 12:30 as it means I get home for tea time as opposed to early evening.

My 240+ mile round trip was disappointing as the Wanderers lost 1-0 to Stockport County. 24,500 in attendance for a third tier English football match is very impressive !

The view from my seat, both teams having a huddle before kick off !!!

15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
934% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Big attendance, especially with it being the final day of the Six Nations today. Nice pano
March 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca my mobile has an ultra wide angle lens Casa'
March 15th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@phil_howcroft oh wow! Did not know such things existed! My phone is an SE2020 iPhone. Nothing so fancy! Sounds very useful.
March 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s quite a round trip. Nearly double Phil’s trips to Leicester. But, I suppose that’s what fans do shame it was a disappointing result. It’s been rugby in this house today.
March 15th, 2025  
Philippa R
It looks like a great stadium and an excellent attendance, just a pity about the result! It's an impressive shot!
March 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca casa my Sony Xperia IV has 3 lenses ... 16mm, 24mm and a 85-125mm zoom
March 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole , it's a difficult drive in winter when it's dark , M1 , M62, M61 !!!
March 15th, 2025  
KWind ace
Great shot!
March 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A great shot with the clouds looming. Shame about losing the match. Sunderland also lost today
March 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact