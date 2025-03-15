Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3412
12.30 Kick Off
It was a 12:30 Kick off today at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, rather than the traditional 15:00 kick off.
I prefer a 12:30 as it means I get home for tea time as opposed to early evening.
My 240+ mile round trip was disappointing as the Wanderers lost 1-0 to Stockport County. 24,500 in attendance for a third tier English football match is very impressive !
The view from my seat, both teams having a huddle before kick off !!!
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
9
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3491
photos
123
followers
100
following
934% complete
View this month »
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
Latest from all albums
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
79
3411
3412
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
15th March 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
bwfc
,
bolton wanderers
Casablanca
ace
Big attendance, especially with it being the final day of the Six Nations today. Nice pano
March 15th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
my mobile has an ultra wide angle lens Casa'
March 15th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@phil_howcroft
oh wow! Did not know such things existed! My phone is an SE2020 iPhone. Nothing so fancy! Sounds very useful.
March 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s quite a round trip. Nearly double Phil’s trips to Leicester. But, I suppose that’s what fans do shame it was a disappointing result. It’s been rugby in this house today.
March 15th, 2025
Philippa R
It looks like a great stadium and an excellent attendance, just a pity about the result! It's an impressive shot!
March 15th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
casa my Sony Xperia IV has 3 lenses ... 16mm, 24mm and a 85-125mm zoom
March 15th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole , it's a difficult drive in winter when it's dark , M1 , M62, M61 !!!
March 15th, 2025
KWind
ace
Great shot!
March 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A great shot with the clouds looming. Shame about losing the match. Sunderland also lost today
March 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close