12.30 Kick Off

It was a 12:30 Kick off today at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, rather than the traditional 15:00 kick off.



I prefer a 12:30 as it means I get home for tea time as opposed to early evening.



My 240+ mile round trip was disappointing as the Wanderers lost 1-0 to Stockport County. 24,500 in attendance for a third tier English football match is very impressive !



The view from my seat, both teams having a huddle before kick off !!!



