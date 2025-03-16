Sign up
Previous
Photo 3413
Floodlights
The Iconic Floodlights at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton
The stadium opened in 1997 and over 25 years later is still a head turning modern stadium.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3492
photos
123
followers
100
following
935% complete
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
3407
3408
3409
3410
79
3411
3412
3413
Views
22
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th March 2025 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
floodlights
Mags
ace
Very cool POV!
March 16th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot, I called almost see the clouds moving
March 16th, 2025
