Previous
Floodlights by phil_howcroft
Photo 3413

Floodlights

The Iconic Floodlights at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The stadium opened in 1997 and over 25 years later is still a head turning modern stadium.

16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool POV!
March 16th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, I called almost see the clouds moving
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact