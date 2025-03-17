Sign up
Previous
Photo 3414
St. Patricks Day : Nottingham
I went into Nottingham this afternoon, St. Patricks Day Celebrations were taking place in the market square.
I've attended the event for several years.
I didn't stay long as the event was rather low-key.
I did take a photo (with permission) of this family sitting on the steps of the council house.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
5
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
nottingham
,
st. patricks day
Casablanca
ace
What a fab bunch of leprechauns headed out for mischief making!
March 17th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful group! Hope they had a great day! My maiden name is O'Loughlin so you can bet I was wearing green today, too!
March 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They made for a great photo. Do you think they’d taken the day off work?
March 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
They know how to celebrate. The one on the right looks like a leprechaun.
March 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
A fun group and capture!
March 18th, 2025
