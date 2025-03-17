Previous
St. Patricks Day : Nottingham
St. Patricks Day : Nottingham

I went into Nottingham this afternoon, St. Patricks Day Celebrations were taking place in the market square.

I've attended the event for several years.

I didn't stay long as the event was rather low-key.

I did take a photo (with permission) of this family sitting on the steps of the council house.

17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
What a fab bunch of leprechauns headed out for mischief making!
March 17th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful group! Hope they had a great day! My maiden name is O'Loughlin so you can bet I was wearing green today, too!
March 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They made for a great photo. Do you think they’d taken the day off work?
March 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
They know how to celebrate. The one on the right looks like a leprechaun.
March 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
A fun group and capture!
March 18th, 2025  
