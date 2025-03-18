Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3415
Yellow
I don't know if this works.
It's the doorway of the NG1 night club in Nottingham.
The frontage is very yellow and has some striking paintwork. I couldn't get the whole of the paintwork in as a row of cars were parked in front and I didn't want to have them in the scene.
Although it's yellow, it's quiet dirty and I think it gives a bit of urban grime to the scene
Let me know if you think it works
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3494
photos
123
followers
100
following
935% complete
View this month »
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
Latest from all albums
3409
3410
79
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th March 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
urban
,
nottingham
,
nightclub
,
ng1
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close