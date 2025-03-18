Previous
Yellow by phil_howcroft
Photo 3415

Yellow

I don't know if this works.

It's the doorway of the NG1 night club in Nottingham.

The frontage is very yellow and has some striking paintwork. I couldn't get the whole of the paintwork in as a row of cars were parked in front and I didn't want to have them in the scene.

Although it's yellow, it's quiet dirty and I think it gives a bit of urban grime to the scene

Let me know if you think it works
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact