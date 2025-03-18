Yellow

I don't know if this works.



It's the doorway of the NG1 night club in Nottingham.



The frontage is very yellow and has some striking paintwork. I couldn't get the whole of the paintwork in as a row of cars were parked in front and I didn't want to have them in the scene.



Although it's yellow, it's quiet dirty and I think it gives a bit of urban grime to the scene



Let me know if you think it works