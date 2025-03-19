100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 464 : Mark (Lee Vee and Danae)

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 464 : Mark (Lee Vee and Danae)



We went into Nottingham this afternoon to a free lunchtime concert at Nottingham Trent University. As we were walking towards the venue I saw Mark walking by me with two friends. I looked at my wife and said I’ve just missed a great stranger for my project. She said I had time to get a photo before the concert starts. So I quickly set my camera up and ran up Shakespeare Street to catch the group up.



“Hi I just saw you walk past me, I’m an amateur photographer I take photos of people I meet on the street, I think your outfit is really cool, is it OK to take your photograph”. It was a sunny afternoon and we were in bright sunlight, so I asked if we could move towards the shade of the concert hall.



Meet Mark, it was Marks’s 21st birthday today and he was celebrating with Lee Vee and Danae. Mark is Russian and a 1st year Fashion Design Student at Trent Uni’. I asked him about his amazing outfit and he said “It was just me”, which seemed a great answer to me. I also asked about the brooch, Mark told me it was “Louis the Lizard” although I thought it was a Geko.



I asked if they were off celebrating, Mark told me they were going to Bills a restaurant nearby.



We all bumped fists and exchanged social media handles. I wished then all a beautiful afternoon and I walked back to meet my wife in the University Hall Venue, pleased that I’d photographed three really cool people. I also thought the three students reflected what a fabulous, diverse and inclusive city we live in.



On Monday I walked around the city for over two hours and didn’t photograph any strangers, today I met three fabulous strangers within 5 minutes of arriving in the city centre!



A group photo of Mark, Lee Vee and Danae is in my "extras folder"