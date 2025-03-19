100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 464 : Mark (Lee Vee and Danae)

Previous
We went into Nottingham this afternoon to a free lunchtime concert at Nottingham Trent University. As we were walking towards the venue I saw Mark walking by me with two friends. I looked at my wife and said I’ve just missed a great stranger for my project. She said I had time to get a photo before the concert starts. So I quickly set my camera up and ran up Shakespeare Street to catch the group up.

“Hi I just saw you walk past me, I’m an amateur photographer I take photos of people I meet on the street, I think your outfit is really cool, is it OK to take your photograph”. It was a sunny afternoon and we were in bright sunlight, so I asked if we could move towards the shade of the concert hall.

Meet Mark, it was Marks’s 21st birthday today and he was celebrating with Lee Vee and Danae. Mark is Russian and a 1st year Fashion Design Student at Trent Uni’. I asked him about his amazing outfit and he said “It was just me”, which seemed a great answer to me. I also asked about the brooch, Mark told me it was “Louis the Lizard” although I thought it was a Geko.

I asked if they were off celebrating, Mark told me they were going to Bills a restaurant nearby.

We all bumped fists and exchanged social media handles. I wished then all a beautiful afternoon and I walked back to meet my wife in the University Hall Venue, pleased that I’d photographed three really cool people. I also thought the three students reflected what a fabulous, diverse and inclusive city we live in.

On Monday I walked around the city for over two hours and didn’t photograph any strangers, today I met three fabulous strangers within 5 minutes of arriving in the city centre!

A group photo of Mark, Lee Vee and Danae is in my "extras folder"
Beverley ace
Wonderful confidence and presence, great to read too!
and well done to you for not missing this opportunity. Brilliant
March 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beverley365 thank you beverley , that is such a lovely comment
March 19th, 2025  
Philippa R
great outfit, well done for running to get the shot!
March 19th, 2025  
julia ace
Very dapper.. cigarette holder and all.. Worth chasing him down..
March 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great portrait and what a character! He's certainly dressed to the nines.
March 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! what a character, so debonair and full of confidence . Such a find and great write-up Phil ! fav
March 20th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl for your lovely comment , it takes time to do the write up and get the background info'. I just had to photograph Mark
March 20th, 2025  
